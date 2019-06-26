|
|
Marjorie Snyder "Molly J" Justice
Knoxville - Marjorie Snyder Justice "Molly J", age 97, of Knoxville passed away Monday afternoon, June 24, 2019 at Westmoreland Health and Rehab. Margie was a member of Bell Avenue Baptist Church. She was retired from the White Store after many years of service. Margie is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Paul Justice; son, Kenneth Justice; parents, William (Bill) Snyder and Kate Snyder; brother, Harold Snyder; sisters, Aileen Owen and Dorothy Snyder. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Faye Justice of Farragut; daughter-in-law, Joyce Justice of Farragut; grandchildren, Rick (Lynda) Justice, Chan Justice, Ty (Steven) Justice, Tina Justice, Hope (Niel) Justice; great grandchildren, Latisha Vallier, Whitney Justice, Caleb Branam, Ceiara Justice, Shanna Buckland and Kayla Later; ten great great grandchildren; brother, Bill Snyder; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. with Rev. Gary Cook officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Marietta Church Cemetery for graveside services. Special thanks to Nurse Tammy at Westmoreland, A.J. Sewell and daughter Nancy for their friendship and kindness, and special Molly J friends on Wing four.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019