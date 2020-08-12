Mark A. Kidd
Knoxville - Mark A. Kidd, of Knoxville, age 62, peacefully departed this life on August 8, 2020 after an extended illness. Proceeded by parents, Scottie R. Kidd and Hilda Wampler Spangler. Survived by loving wife, Lora Kidd, step-mother, Denise Kidd, siblings, Stacy Hayes, Bryan Kidd, and Cindy Kidd, his Great Aunt Katherine Howard, whom he held dear to his heart, his daughter, Kelsey Lynn Sweat, whom he was most proud of, step daughters, Heather Hicks and Amy Doig, his grandchildren, who adored their fun-loving papaw, Carson Hicks, Harris Hicks, Vaden Norwood, Benjamin Doig, River Rutherford, and Levi Doig. Mark was a devoted Vols football fan, spent his summers boating with friends and family on Norris lake, and enjoyed cruising on his Harley Davidson motorcycles. Mark had tons of great friends and will be missed by many. Special thanks to the physicians, nursing and infusion staff at Tennessee Cancer Specialists, Amedisys hospice, and especially to long time friend and Amedisys RN, Sharma Lawson. A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to make a donation to the American Cancer Society
.