Mark Adams
Knoxville - Mark Stephen Adams, age 58, of Knoxville, TN passed away July 1, 2020. Mark was a devoted father and family man, a master craftsman, and he took pride in his work. He enjoyed the mountains and outdoors, but mostly cherished the small things in life. He was preceded in death by parents Hugh & Dru Adams; daughter, Casey Adams and sister Deborah Kearnaghan. He leaves behind his son, Ryan Adams; daughter, Haley Adams, three grandchildren; Alexis Adams and Chloe and Carter Williams, sister Donna Fisher, several cousins, aunts, uncles, and nephews, also very special friend, Debbie. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com