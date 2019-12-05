|
Mark Alan
(Bubba) Faith
Knoxville - Mark "Bubba" Faith passed away suddenly on November 27, 2019 at the age of 64. He was originally from Jasper, IN and spent time in Freemont, CA before finally settling in Knoxville, TN.
Bubba was a long time Lead Parts Specialist at Allied Toyota Lift and will be sadly missed by his coworkers and customers.
Bubba was a passionate fan of the Golden State Warriors and the Oakland Raiders and also pledged his allegiance to the Tennessee Vols.
He leaves behind his uncle, Tom Vollmer of Jasper, IN and his best friend Reggie Macklin of Knoxville, TN.
Funeral Services will be held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper, IN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019