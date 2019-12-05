Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Faith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Alan (Bubba) Faith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Alan (Bubba) Faith Obituary
Mark Alan

(Bubba) Faith

Knoxville - Mark "Bubba" Faith passed away suddenly on November 27, 2019 at the age of 64. He was originally from Jasper, IN and spent time in Freemont, CA before finally settling in Knoxville, TN.

Bubba was a long time Lead Parts Specialist at Allied Toyota Lift and will be sadly missed by his coworkers and customers.

Bubba was a passionate fan of the Golden State Warriors and the Oakland Raiders and also pledged his allegiance to the Tennessee Vols.

He leaves behind his uncle, Tom Vollmer of Jasper, IN and his best friend Reggie Macklin of Knoxville, TN.

Funeral Services will be held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper, IN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -