|
|
Mark Alan Gunn
Knoxville, TN
Mark Alan Gunn, age 64, of Knoxville, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away suddenly Monday evening, April 22, 2019.
Mark was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, brother, and friend who was greatly loved by all who knew him. He appreciated life's beauty as well as witty jokes. He had so much love and affection for those around him, often devoting his time to help others and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. A long-time member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church, Mark could typically be found on Sundays volunteering in the nursery or staying after the service to enjoy the organ. He adored being outdoors with his wife, whom he loved dearly, and enjoyed adventures with his oldest grandson as well as music, biking, hiking, and woodworking.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Gunn and Louise Ellenwood Gunn Athey.
Mark is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cynthia Gunn; daughters, Sarah (and Chad) Woodard, Julia (and Matt Stewart) Gunn, and Elaine (and Ian Nagy) Gunn; son, Evan Gunn; grandchildren, Marcus, Lynleigh, and soon-to-be Milo; sisters, Barbara Scott, Nancy (and Fenner) Gay, and Kay Clymore; brothers, Dale (and Mark Naylor) Gunn, David (and Janie) Gunn; several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, at 4:00 pm on Sunday, April 28, with Reverend Scott Jackson officiating.
The receiving of family and friends will be immediately following the service.
Online condolences and flowers at www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019