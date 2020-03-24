|
|
Mark Allen King
Corryton - Mark Allen King, age 50, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at UT Medical Center. He is survived by his parents, Rev. A.V. and Polly King; daughter, Hannah King; beloved dog, Peanut; brother, Greg (Dee) King; sister, Leesa "Sissy" DeBusk; brother, Kevin (Stephanie) King; special nephews, Hunter and Heston King; nieces, Holly King, Allison, and Abigayle DeBusk; and nephews, Andrew and Nic King.
A private ceremony will be held with immediate family at a later date and in lieu of flowers please make donations to the family.
Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020