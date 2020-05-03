Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Mark Allen Ragan Sr.

Mark Allen Ragan Sr. Obituary
Mark Allen Ragan Sr.

Knoxville - Mark Allen Ragan Sr., age 44 of Knoxville, passed away May 2, 2020. Mark was a loving father and son. Preceded in death by father Ted Ragan and sister Susan Ragan. Survived by son Mark Allen Ragan Jr., mother Linda Ragan, uncles Larry Ragan (Medon, TN), Grant Danley (Livonia, MI), and David Danley (Taylor, MI), aunt and uncle Diane and Fred Wooley (Medon, TN). Mark was an employee of Smithbilt Homes. Family and friends may call at their convenience Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm. Family and friends will meet at 1:45pm Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery for a 2:00pm graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mark's memory to . Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 3 to May 5, 2020
