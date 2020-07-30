Mark Anthony Ellis



1976 ~ 2020



In loving memory



Mark Anthony Ellis, 43 yrs old, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida. Mark was born on September 30, 1976 in Jackson, Mississippi. He was a lifelong resident of the Knoxville,Tennessee area and had recently moved to Florida. Mark enjoyed watching, playing, and coaching sports. He loved fishing, kayaking, cooking, and spending time with people in general. Most of all, he loved his children and was always a proud father, sharing their stories with everyone. Mark was known for being a hard worker and loved to learn. Over the course of many years, Mark cross trained into several different trades... He was a licensed electrician, phlebotomist, barber, and most recently, building cabinets and working with granite. Mark loved his work family & friends at The Cabinet Barn and was an instant friend to anyone who met him. He will be missed and his time here, treasured by many.



He is survived by many loved ones including: Cody (son), Jonathan (son), Breana (daughter), Megan (stepdaughter), Julie (mother of Jonathan, Breana, and Megan), Zack (son), Haley (daughter), Matthew (son-in-law), Isabella (granddaughter), Colton (grandson), Jeff (brother),Janie (sister), Joey (brothers-in-law), Tesa (best friend and niece). Mark also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Junie and Connie Ellis; his grandparents, Harley Tapp, Opal Tapp, Francis Bowerman, and Roy Ellis.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 4 to 7pm at Awaken Old City Church located at 125 W. Jackson Avenue Knoxville, Tennessee 37902.









