Mark Anthony Hardin
Mark Anthony Hardin was born March 31, 1969 to parents, Howard Hardin, Jr. and Marilyn Fugate in Knoxville, Tennessee and departed this life on October 26, 2020 at his residence.
He was a graduate of Austin East High School class of 1987. Mark was employed with The Salvation Army. He was an avid Tennessee Vols and Pittsburg Steelers fan.
Mark was preceded in death by father, Howard Hardin, Jr.; grandparents, Howard, Sr. and Gladys Hardin, Will and Clydean Fugate; aunt, Judy Jackson and uncle, Ronald Hardin.
He leaves to cherish his memory: devoted mother, Marilyn Fugate of Knoxville, TN, sisters; Denise Banks of Cincinnati, OH, Nannette Bogan, Sharon and Vert Hardin of Knoxville, TN; aunts, Charlene (Charles) McAfee, Arlena (James) Glasgow, Betty (John) Chandler, Jackie (Lee) Chandler and Dora Lee Chandler of Knoxville, TN, Anita (Emanuel) Martin of Chattanooga, TN; uncles, Cobie and Richard Fugate of Knoxville, TN, Donald and Ronald Fugate of Chattanooga, TN; nieces, Elise (Anthony) Carter, Ashlee (Nathaniel)and Gabriella Dillard; nephew, Anthony Carter, II; brother-in-law, Larkin Banks, III all of Cincinnati, OH; special extended family, Ralph Edward Anderson and Herb Winston ; a host of cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 30, 2020 12:00-1:00 p.m.at Unity Mortuary, 1425 McCalla Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Lee Russell Brown officiating. The final resting place will immediately follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Mr. Hardin will lie-in-state on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to the hour of the Service. All Covid-19 guidelines will be observed.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com
