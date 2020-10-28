1/1
Mark Anthony Hardin
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Anthony Hardin

Mark Anthony Hardin was born March 31, 1969 to parents, Howard Hardin, Jr. and Marilyn Fugate in Knoxville, Tennessee and departed this life on October 26, 2020 at his residence.

He was a graduate of Austin East High School class of 1987. Mark was employed with The Salvation Army. He was an avid Tennessee Vols and Pittsburg Steelers fan.

Mark was preceded in death by father, Howard Hardin, Jr.; grandparents, Howard, Sr. and Gladys Hardin, Will and Clydean Fugate; aunt, Judy Jackson and uncle, Ronald Hardin.

He leaves to cherish his memory: devoted mother, Marilyn Fugate of Knoxville, TN, sisters; Denise Banks of Cincinnati, OH, Nannette Bogan, Sharon and Vert Hardin of Knoxville, TN; aunts, Charlene (Charles) McAfee, Arlena (James) Glasgow, Betty (John) Chandler, Jackie (Lee) Chandler and Dora Lee Chandler of Knoxville, TN, Anita (Emanuel) Martin of Chattanooga, TN; uncles, Cobie and Richard Fugate of Knoxville, TN, Donald and Ronald Fugate of Chattanooga, TN; nieces, Elise (Anthony) Carter, Ashlee (Nathaniel)and Gabriella Dillard; nephew, Anthony Carter, II; brother-in-law, Larkin Banks, III all of Cincinnati, OH; special extended family, Ralph Edward Anderson and Herb Winston ; a host of cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 30, 2020 12:00-1:00 p.m.at Unity Mortuary, 1425 McCalla Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Lee Russell Brown officiating. The final resting place will immediately follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Mr. Hardin will lie-in-state on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to the hour of the Service. All Covid-19 guidelines will be observed.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Lying in State
08:00 - 01:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Service
Mt. Olive Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Unity Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved