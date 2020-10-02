1/1
Mark Christopher Williams
Mark Christopher Williams

Corryton - Mark Williams, age 46 of Corryton, went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2020. He was a member of River of Life Church and was an employee of the Exxon Station in the Gibbs community. He is proceeded in death by mother, Nancy Williams; infant niece; and all grandparents. Mark is survived by father, James Williams; sister, Jamie Schnaitman; nephew, Wayne Schnaitman; great-niece, Madyson; and special friend, Tommy Schauer. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel followed by a funeral service at 7:00pm with Rev. David Cash and Rev. Donnie Cash officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:15pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel to go in procession to Hines Creek Baptist Church Cemetery for a 1:00pm graveside service. Online condolences for the Williams family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
