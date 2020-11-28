Mark Clabough
Knoxville - Mark Theodore Clabough age 76 of Knoxville, passed away November 27, 2020. Member of Clear Springs Baptist Church. U.S. Air Force Veteran. Preceded in death by parents, William and Mary Clabough; brothers, Robert and Billy Clabough; first wife, Linda Wiggs. Survived by wife, Robin Clabough; sons, Randy (Shelia) Clabough and Jack Clabough; grandchildren, Logan and Madison Clabough; great-grandchildren, Emma and Sawyer Clabough; brother, Charles (Katherine) Clabough; best four legged friend, Taz. Family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday at Weaver Funeral Home and the interment will be announced on Weaver Funeral Home website. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
