1/1
Mark Clabough
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Clabough

Knoxville - Mark Theodore Clabough age 76 of Knoxville, passed away November 27, 2020. Member of Clear Springs Baptist Church. U.S. Air Force Veteran. Preceded in death by parents, William and Mary Clabough; brothers, Robert and Billy Clabough; first wife, Linda Wiggs. Survived by wife, Robin Clabough; sons, Randy (Shelia) Clabough and Jack Clabough; grandchildren, Logan and Madison Clabough; great-grandchildren, Emma and Sawyer Clabough; brother, Charles (Katherine) Clabough; best four legged friend, Taz. Family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday at Weaver Funeral Home and the interment will be announced on Weaver Funeral Home website. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved