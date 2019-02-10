|
|
Mark David Fausch
Knoxville, TN
Mark David Fausch, age 53, of Knoxville went to be with Jesus his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 8, 2019.
Mark was on May 1, 1965 to Sandra and John Fausch in Des Moines, Iowa. He attended schools in Ankeny and Dubuque, Iowa graduating form Hempstead High School in 1983. He next attended the University of Northern Iowa. Mark enjoyed reading, playing the piano, chess, riding his bicycle and spending time with his friends.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his sister, Aundrea (David) Ballard; niece, Sophia; nephew, Liam; step nephew, Adam; grandmother, Caroline Hiemstra; uncles, Charles (Karen) Fausch, Allen (Sharon) Fausch, Lanny Robbins and Garwood Mayer; along with precious great aunts, great uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Lawrence officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Concord, 11704 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934.
Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Fausch family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019