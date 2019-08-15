|
|
Mark David Moore
Knoxville - Mark David Moore, age 50, passed away on August 11, 2019. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Maryville, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Halls High School class of 1987. He enjoyed hunting and riding his Harley. He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He is preceded in death by fiancé Kimberly Foster; sister, Michelle (Moore) Weaver; brother-in-law Paul Weaver; and grandparents Albert and Lillie Moore and Hilda Conner. He is survived by son Austin Moore; parents Paul and Norma Moore; twin brother Mike (Laura) Moore; special nephew Dustin (Leigh Ann)Weaver; nephews Mikey Moore (Emmalee) and Zack (Brandi) Wilhite; niece Chasity (Ricky) Butler; special friends Matt and Crissy Shockley and Ricky and Janis Berry; cousins; and numerous friends. Family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 8:00pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at Salem Baptist Church with funeral service to follow starting at 8:00pm with Rev. Damon Gibson officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Fort Sumter Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019