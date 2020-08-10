1/1
Mark Edward
Mark Edward

Shaddix, Sr. - Mark Edward Shaddix, Sr. - age 62 of Knoxville, passed away suddenly August 8, 2020 at U.T. Medical Center. Mark was a Navy SeaBee. Preceded in death by his mother, Doris Hilbert. Survived by his wife, Lisa Shaddix; sons, Mark Shaddix, Jr. (Talor), Zachary Shaddix (Taylor) and Sam Shaddix; step daughters, Brittany Smith and Bethany Smith; step son, Brandon Smith (Leann); grandchildren, Waylon Kitts, Brooklyn Graves, Leah Shaddix, Milo Shaddix, Hendrix Shaddix, Dean Smith, and Allison Smith; father, Clarence Shaddix; sister Sandy Bartlett (Jim); step father, Jeff Hilbert. Family will have a Celebration of Life at Weaver Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00-7:00 pm Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
August 10, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
