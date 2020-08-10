Mark Edward
Shaddix, Sr. - Mark Edward Shaddix, Sr. - age 62 of Knoxville, passed away suddenly August 8, 2020 at U.T. Medical Center. Mark was a Navy SeaBee. Preceded in death by his mother, Doris Hilbert. Survived by his wife, Lisa Shaddix; sons, Mark Shaddix, Jr. (Talor), Zachary Shaddix (Taylor) and Sam Shaddix; step daughters, Brittany Smith and Bethany Smith; step son, Brandon Smith (Leann); grandchildren, Waylon Kitts, Brooklyn Graves, Leah Shaddix, Milo Shaddix, Hendrix Shaddix, Dean Smith, and Allison Smith; father, Clarence Shaddix; sister Sandy Bartlett (Jim); step father, Jeff Hilbert. Family will have a Celebration of Life at Weaver Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00-7:00 pm Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
