Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Chandler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Edward Chandler Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Edward Chandler Sr. Obituary
Mark Edward Chandler, Sr.

Mark Edward Chandler, Sr., born October 16, 1946 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Rev. James H. Chandler and Evelyn Louise Griffey Chandler. He was a graduate of Austin High School class of 1964. He was a graduate of Knoxville College where he earned his degree in Political Science in 1968. He later served in the United States Army and is a retired veteran. He was employed with Time DC Freight Lines and Yellow Freight Lines. He served in various outreach ministries through out his life and later answered the call to become an ordained minister.

He was an member of Lomax Temple AME Zion Church.

Mark was preceded in death by parents, and brother Rev. James Leslie Chandler.

He leaves to cherish his memory, devoted daughters, Stephanie, Knoxville, TN, June Chandler Hudson, Houston, TX; son, Mark E. Chandler, Jr., Sommerville, MA; brother, Rev. Major Chandler, California; sister, Hermetha Thompson, North Las Vegas, NV; mother of his children, Marica S. Chandler, Knoxville, TN, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews; special friends to include, James Horton, Jimmy Brown, Jackie Gallman, Quintella Taylor, and his New Jersey friends.

Family will receive friends, 3:00 - 4:00 p.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Lomax Temple AME Zion Church 3220 Sherman Street, Knoxville, TN 37921, Celebration of Life, 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Lomax Temple AME Zion Church Ministry of Kindness, 3220 Sherman Street, Knoxville, TN 37921.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -