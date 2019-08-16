|
Mark Elliot Bernhard
Karns - Mark Elliot Bernhard passed away suddenly at his home in Karns on August 9, 2019. He went immediately into the embrace and comfort of his Savior Jesus Christ, with whom Mark now lives in Eternal Peace. Mark was 35 years old. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.
He is survived by his parents Chuck and Mary Bernhard; brother, Paul of Washington DC; sister, Emily of Chicago, Illinois, nephew Viktor Bernhard; and cousins, Amanda Kittelberger; Casey Bernhard, Amy Allen; Larie Allen; Deborah Bourbeau; Daniel Williams; Ben Bernhard; John Bernhard; Jaylyn Pinto; Jenny Hay; Andrew Drapp; David Guy; Debbie Zamora and Courtney Brockmeyer; and a multitude of friends from Oak Ridge High School.
Mark graduated from Oak Ridge High School (on the Dean's list) in 2004. He attended Tulane University, the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, and Pellissippi State Community College where he pursued an Associates degree in Marketing. While in high school, Mark was on the golf team and the lacrosse team which he helped to form.
Mark was known for his intelligence, wit, friendliness, and compassion, especially to those who were down on their luck. He worked diligently for several area companies including Nano Technology, Visionary Solutions and Gem Technologies. He loved playing poker, golfing, watching movies, fishing and golf frisbee. He was fiercely loyal to his dog, Gypsy, as she was to him. He rescued Gypsy from bad circumstances over 10 years ago and she has been his close companion ever since.
He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his father, mother and sister and brother. A Celebration of Life will be held for him on Saturday, August 24, at 2pm at Berean Bible Church at 2329 Prosser Road. A reception will follow from 3pm to 4:30pm. All friends of Mark and the Bernhard Family are encourage to attend. In lieu of flowers, gifts and other items, Mark and his family request that donations be made in his name to FOCUS Ministries, P.O. Box 27274, Knoxville, TN 37927. FOCUS is a ministry to area prisoners that is making a huge difference in improving the lives of the incarcerated and their families. Their phone number is 865-694-3837 for more information. Contributions are tax deductible.
Berean Bible Church is the official home of his Celebration of Life. Memories and Condolences can be posted to www.mortuaryservice.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019