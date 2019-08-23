|
|
Mark Kevin Shipley
Knoxville - Mark Kevin Shipley, fondly known as "Stinky" (Knoxville, TN) August 17 1958 - August 21, 2019, was surrounded by friends and family when his soul was released from his courageous, hard-fought battle with multiple illnesses and injuries. He is now at peace and pain free in Heaven.
A graduate from Bearden High School, Mark was truly everyone's friend. At the University of Tennessee, Mark studied advertising and was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Always recognized for his dapper and colorful wardrobe, Mark brought the fun to every occasion.
Preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Tapp Shipley and sister Teena Shipley, Mark is survived by his father TL " Bud" Shipley, sister Laura Lee " Lou" Shipley Wallace, and an abundance of the best friends a guy could have.
Mark's love of a beautiful day in the sun led him to the golf course, the Lake, and his beloved Folly Beach. He was also an avid UT fan who attended a countless number of home games, away games, and bowl games. A lover of music, great food, and wine, It was impossible to have a bad time when Mark was part of a celebration. Mark's family and friends would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderfully compassionate and supportive work family at D&V Distributing and the kind staff at West Hills Rehab Center.
A Service for Mark will be held at St Mark's United Methodist Church on Sunday August 25th. The family will receive friends at the church from 2-4 PM, followed by a service of celebration. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mark's name to the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019