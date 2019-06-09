|
Mark Killian
Dandridge - Mark Thomas Killian, 89, of Dandridge went to be with His Lord on Friday, June 7, 2019, following complications from Parkinson's. He is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Mary E. Killian, daughter and son-in-law, Loretta & David Peters, sons and daughters-in-law, Robert "Bob" & Vikki Killian, Brent & Mary Lee Killian, brother, Burton E. Killian, grandchildren, Christopher & Ryan Peters, Jonathan, David, and Matthew Killian, Jada Short & Ariel Killian, several great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, William "Tom" Killian and Diana (Kincaid) Killian. Sisters: Margaret Killian, Inez Chadwick, Elva Maples, Mildred Davis and Barbara Dockins. Brothers: Claude, Ernest, Austin and Glenn Killian. Mr. Killian was a member of First Baptist Church Dandridge for many years. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 7:00pm at Farrar Funeral Home Dandridge Chapel with Dr. Justin Terrell of the First Baptist Church, Dandridge and nephew, the Rev. Michael Killian officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00pm prior to the funeral service. The graveside interment service with Military Honors will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 2:00pm at Dandridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missionary Flights and Services, Inc. of 3170 Airmans Drive, Fort Pierce, FL 34946-9131 or the First Baptist Church Missions, PO Box 246, Dandridge, TN 37725. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home Dandridge, (865)397-2711, 162 E. Meeting Street, Dandridge, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 9, 2019