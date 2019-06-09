Services
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Dandridge Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Killian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Killian


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Killian Obituary
Mark Killian

Dandridge - Mark Thomas Killian, 89, of Dandridge went to be with His Lord on Friday, June 7, 2019, following complications from Parkinson's. He is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Mary E. Killian, daughter and son-in-law, Loretta & David Peters, sons and daughters-in-law, Robert "Bob" & Vikki Killian, Brent & Mary Lee Killian, brother, Burton E. Killian, grandchildren, Christopher & Ryan Peters, Jonathan, David, and Matthew Killian, Jada Short & Ariel Killian, several great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, William "Tom" Killian and Diana (Kincaid) Killian. Sisters: Margaret Killian, Inez Chadwick, Elva Maples, Mildred Davis and Barbara Dockins. Brothers: Claude, Ernest, Austin and Glenn Killian. Mr. Killian was a member of First Baptist Church Dandridge for many years. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 7:00pm at Farrar Funeral Home Dandridge Chapel with Dr. Justin Terrell of the First Baptist Church, Dandridge and nephew, the Rev. Michael Killian officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00pm prior to the funeral service. The graveside interment service with Military Honors will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 2:00pm at Dandridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missionary Flights and Services, Inc. of 3170 Airmans Drive, Fort Pierce, FL 34946-9131 or the First Baptist Church Missions, PO Box 246, Dandridge, TN 37725. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home Dandridge, (865)397-2711, 162 E. Meeting Street, Dandridge, TN.

www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now