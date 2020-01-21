Services
Mark Lawrence Warwick Obituary
Mark Lawrence Warwick

Sevierville - Mark Lawrence Warwick, Sr. age 62, of Sevierville, passed away Friday January 17, 2020. He was a loving father, husband and grandfather. Mark was an avid fisherman, hunter and golfer. He had a great sense of humor and always had a smile. Preceded in death by parents, Jim and Betty Warwick; sister, Ann Michelle Warwick. Survivors include his wife, Marcia Warwick; son, Mark Lawrence Warwick Jr (Lacey); daughter, Anne Landry (Cheley); grandchildren, Layla Warwick, Dean Landry; sister, Melanie Kennedy; brother-in-law, Rick Cronin, mother-in-law, Nancy Cronin, aunt; Ann Chesshir (Dennis) and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will meet 1 PM Thursday in Atchley's Seymour Memory Gardens for graveside services and interments. Arrangement by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour TN 122 Peacock Court phone number (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
