Mark Malone Cox


Mark Malone Cox Obituary
Mark Malone Cox

Oak Ridge, TN

Mark Malone Cox, of Oak Ridge, passed from life May 20, 2019. He was born April 28, 1960 in Madison, TN to Donald Marlin Cox and Julia Gayle Malone Cox. Mark attended Oak Ridge High School, where he played in the Marching band. He served in the US Navy, and served on USS America as an Aircraft Weapons Loader. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Judy Cox, and brothers, Jon and David Cox. He is survived by daughter, Katrina Goldman (Joe) and sons, Charles Cox and Aaron Cox (Natasha); grandchildren, Lucy and Calvin Goldman, and Sebastian Cox, as well as his aunts, Joyce Malone of Murfreesboro, and Judy Cox Wallace of Oak Ridge, and several cousins and friends. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Weatherford Mortuary. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 30, 2019
