Mark Robert Orr, 40, passed away on Saturday, March 14 at his Knoxville residence. He was born on May 30, 1979 in Freeport, Illinois. Mark was graduated from Bearden High School in 1997. He attended Sewanee, the University of the South, where he was graduated in 2001 and was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and the Order of the Gownsmen. He was graduated from the University of Memphis Humphreys School of Law and admitted to practice law by the Tennessee Bar in 2004. Mark was a Knoxville attorney with a brilliant intellect and a remarkable sense of empathy for others.
Mark was larger than life. He had a wide range of interests, hobbies and a love for the outdoors. He loved people and worked selflessly to help them. Mark never met a stranger. He was very passionate about music and was a frequent traveler with his fiancé Courtney to music festivals around the U.S. and Mexico. In his earlier years, Mark was a fierce soccer competitor from elementary school through law school. He was also a "helpful critic" of Big Orange sports with a keen sense of humor. He was an avid animal lover and loved his rescue dogs—Goliath a gentle giant male rottie and Maya, a rottie mix--and Courtney's Yorkie, Sailor. Mark traveled internationally to the UK, Europe and South Africa and often joined his parents with travel in New Zealand, Australia and Thailand.
Mark is survived by his loving fiancé, Courtney Ramsey, and his parents Robert and Donna Orr. There will be a private funeral service at Church Street Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sapphire from 3:00-6:00 pm Saturday, March 21. Interment will be Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020