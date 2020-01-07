|
|
Mark Session Stubbs
Knoxville - Mark Session Stubbs Age 57 of Knoxville Tennessee passed away Sunday January 5, 2020. Mark was born in August GA on April 20, 1962 and grew up in Bristol TN. He was a proud UT graduate and a devoted (maybe even maniacal) Volunteer fan. His love of college football knew no bounds. He was an expert at making everyone he knew laugh and smile with his sensational wit. He was famous for giving all of his friends and family the most awesome nicknames. He was the most special loving, generous husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Survived by his wife Ivy Ullery Stubbs, son Kevin Stubbs, daughter Caroline Hitchcock and husband, Alex. Also, his parents Dr. Hal and Barbara Stubbs, his sister Missy Mossman, sister Molly Jones, husband Scott, brother Philip Stubbs and all of his nieces and nephews whom he loved so much.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3:30 - 5:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. The memorial service will follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Brent Ronald officiating.
In lieu flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to the V Foundation for Cancer Research (v.org). Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020