Services
Jones Mortuary
375 N. Main Street
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-1515
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Steven Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Steven Green Obituary
Mark Steven Green

Knoxville - Mark Steven Green age 58 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Mark enjoyed sports, collecting baseball and football cards, he had a great sense of humor and loved to make a deal.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. and Dorothy Selvidge Green.

He is survived by his daughter, Amber Presnell and Fiancé Tim Daniel of Sevierville, TN; grandchildren, Korbin, Baylyn and MJ; Sister, Tina and husband Glen Burress of Knoxville, TN; niece, Ashley Osborn of Knoxville, TN and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now