Mark Steven Green
Knoxville - Mark Steven Green age 58 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Mark enjoyed sports, collecting baseball and football cards, he had a great sense of humor and loved to make a deal.
Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. and Dorothy Selvidge Green.
He is survived by his daughter, Amber Presnell and Fiancé Tim Daniel of Sevierville, TN; grandchildren, Korbin, Baylyn and MJ; Sister, Tina and husband Glen Burress of Knoxville, TN; niece, Ashley Osborn of Knoxville, TN and many other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com
Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 13, 2019