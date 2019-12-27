|
|
Mark Steven Hahn
Knoxville - HAHN, Mark Steven - age 56 of Knoxville, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Mark was a man of discipline, integrity and principle. There are very few of these men in the world and the world is a lesser place without him. For those who knew him and were fortunate to call him friend, he was loyal, thoughtful and kind. An avid runner, Mark completed many marathons over his running career traveling around the country to compete in these arduous events. A voracious reader during his life, he enjoyed reading a great book and then giving it to someone to pass along the joy he found inside. Mark had a great sense of humor and loved telling stories of his time at the University of Georgia and his youthful exploits. He remained a true fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. Although he had no natural children of his own, Mark took a special interest in the children of his family and friends celebrating their successes, lifting them up when they stumbled. He was there when they needed him. Mark loved animals, adopting many pets. Once they were his, they were part of him and he cared for them as part of his family. Life presented Mark some formidable challenges while he was with us. He embraced these challenges no matter how difficult with courage and discipline; inspiring others to take ownership of their burdens and make the most of their lives. He was in the Securities Industry for over 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Terrell Sydney "Terry" Hahn. He is survived by his wife, Ashley Keller Hahn; father, Thomas Martin Hahn; brother, Scott B. Hahn; sister, Margot Hahn Dunn and husband "Boe" Dunn; nephew, Zack Dunn; niece, Sydney Dunn. A private graveside service will be held at New Jewish Cemetery with Rabbi Erin Boxt officiating. Memorials can be made to the local Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Trust Bldg, 109 S. Northshore Dr., Ste 401 Meridian, Knoxville, TN 37919 or the Young Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences at may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019