Mark Timothy Livesay
Seymour, TN
Mark Timothy Livesay, born March 20, 1959, died April 20, 2019. He is preceded in death by parents, Leland and Marie Livesay. Mark is survived by
sisters, Angela Livesay (Bill Collins) and Raina Akin (Tom); nieces, Karen Boots, Amanda Zetans (Jheremy) and Julie Morrow (Johnathan); nephew, Robert Akin (Lindsey); great nieces, Hannah Zetans and Emma Akin; great nephew, Nicolas Zetans. Mark was loved and will be missed. He died after four months of sobriety from the toll lifelong addiction took on his body. During these last months, he was able to enjoy life, family, and friends, which was a great blessing. A special thanks to his friends at Fresh Start Recovery. The
family invites friends to attend a celebration of Mark's life at Saint James Episcopal Church, 1101 North Broadway, Knoxville, on May 5, 2019 from 2:00p.m.-4:00p.m. In memory of Mark, donations may be made to any charitable organization supporting addiction counseling.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 3 to May 4, 2019