Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:45 PM
Edgewood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Bales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Wayne Bales

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mark Wayne Bales Obituary
Mark Wayne Bales

Knoxille - Mark Wayne Bales, age 52, passed away June 21, 2019. He was a member of Bible Missionary Baptist Church. Mark was an accomplished Gospel singer, winning many awards for his music, and recently released a new album From a Sinner to a Winner.

Preceded in death by mother Wanda Smith Bales.

Survived by father Billy Bales and sister Tracey Bales Coppock (Harrell).

Family will receive friends 5-7PM Wednesday at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7PM, Rev. Robert Poland and Rev. Danny Overholt officiating.

Family and friends will meet 1:45PM Thursday at Edgewood Cemetery for 2PM interment. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now