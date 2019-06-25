|
Mark Wayne Bales
Knoxille - Mark Wayne Bales, age 52, passed away June 21, 2019. He was a member of Bible Missionary Baptist Church. Mark was an accomplished Gospel singer, winning many awards for his music, and recently released a new album From a Sinner to a Winner.
Preceded in death by mother Wanda Smith Bales.
Survived by father Billy Bales and sister Tracey Bales Coppock (Harrell).
Family will receive friends 5-7PM Wednesday at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7PM, Rev. Robert Poland and Rev. Danny Overholt officiating.
Family and friends will meet 1:45PM Thursday at Edgewood Cemetery for 2PM interment. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 25, 2019