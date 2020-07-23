Mark Wayne Rolen
Knoxville - Mark Wayne Rolen, age 63, passed away peacefully July 18, 2020, after a long battle with lung disease. He was of the Christian faith and looked forward to joining his beloved parents in heaven.
Mark is preceded in death by his parents, William (Bill) and Carol Whaley Rolen. He is survived by his children, Bryan Rolen of Knoxville, Kristi McNaughton of Murfreesboro; siblings, Jeff Rolen (Julie) of Lawrenceburg, Suzy McAmis (Mark) of Maryville, Angie Rolen Bolus (Chuck) of Knoxville; 2 grandchildren; 8 nieces and nephews; 10 great-nieces and nephews; God parents, Jack and Shirley Rouse of Knoxville.
A private service is planned for a later date. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Rolen family and invites you to view and sign the online guestbook at www.gentrygriffey.com
.