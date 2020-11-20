1/1
Mark Wayne Tolliver
Mark Wayne Tolliver

Mark Wayne Tolliver, 47, of Knoxville, passed away unexpectedly 11/17/2020 while receiving care in Chattanooga. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother Brenda, his grandparents Lonnie and Nell Tolliver, and his uncle Bud. He graduated in 1991 from West High School. He was a former employee with Moons Wrecker Service, which he genuinely loved. He had a goofy, light hearted, and always happy spirit regardless of the situation. His best days included wrestling, Nascar racing, and Bob Seger blasting in both ears. Mark will be missed by Aunt Jayne (Junior) Smith, Aunt Kay Tolliver, Uncle Ronald (Carolyn) Tolliver as well as several cousins. Special thanks to Wade and Margaret Jones for unconditional friendship. There is great comfort in knowing that he is now whole and reunited with his momma in Heaven. Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2 PM in the Hopper Cemetery in New Tazewell, TN.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hopper Cemetery
