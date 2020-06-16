Mark White

Mark WhiteKnoxville - Mark Allen White of Knoxville, passed away on June 4, 2020, He was born November 4, 1963 in Clinton, TN. Mark is preceded in death by parents, Curtis and Wilma Jean White; siblings, Gene, Linda and Snow and nephew, Josh. He is survived by his loving daughter, Brittany; siblings, Wayne(Janet), Curtis(Anita), Frances, Robin(Jimmy), Elaina(Billy) and Betty Ann(Jerry); several nieces and nephews; friend, Tee and very special friend, Grubby. A celebration of Mark's life was held previously. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.