Mark Wyatt

Mark Wyatt Obituary
Mark Wyatt

Knoxville - Mark Stephen Wyatt, of Knoxville, TN, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the age of 55, after a long and valiant battle with cancer.

Proud father of Weston Stokes (Knoxville, TN), loving son of Shirley Wyatt (Benton, KY) and dedicated brother of Melissa Evans (Benton, KY).

In later years, Mark considered himself additionally blessed to come to know his birth mother, Ellen Wharton, of Fort Lauderdale, FL.

He was truly grateful for the care provided by his former wife, Theresa Haralson, and his close friend, Melanie Annacone as they shepherded him through his final days and brought him much peace.

Mark was the son of the late James R. Wyatt, of Benton, KY and predeceased by his brother, Jimmy Wyatt also of Benton. He will be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and co-workers.

While serving in the US Navy (1982-1988), he was stationed out of Alameda, CA, and worked aboard the USS Carl Vinson as a reactor operator. After his time in the service, he went on to study at the University of Tennessee, where he earned both a bachelors and a masters degree in Nuclear Engineering.

As a true genius, with a love of Math and a heart for people, Mark's greatest passion was his job as a medical physicist for Blount Memorial Hospital's Cancer Center. Over his 15 year span there, the staff and volunteers of the cancer center became his second family, and he was continually amazed by their abundance of love and support.

Mark did not want a traditional funeral but, instead, wished to be cremated with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. If you would like to honor Mark with a gift, please consider donating to the Blount Memorial Foundation online at Blountmemorial.org/donate. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
