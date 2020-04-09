Resources
More Obituaries for Markedra Houston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Markedra Chonday Houston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Markedra Chonday Houston Obituary
Markedra Chonday Houston

Markedra Chonday Houston, 32, departed this life on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at UT Medical Center. She was a graduate of Austin East High School, Class of 2006. "Kee" was a great cook and worked at BJ's Deli and Omar's Market. Though she loved to cook, her greatest joy was being a mother to her four beautiful children. She was very family oriented. "Kee" loved spending time with her large family that consisted of many cousins and friends who she considered family as well.

Preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Ann Funches; grandfathers, Tommy Thompson, Sr. and Woody Johnson; great grandmother, Paula Houston; aunt, Patricia "Angel" Howard and uncles, David and Michael Houston.

Left to cherish her memory: children, ZaKoyous, ZaKeyous, MaZiya and MaZiyon Houston; devoted father, Tommy (Karen) Thompson, Jr; mother, Rhonda H. Clemons; brother, MaKoyous Houston; sisters, Monique Houston, Christaunna Reeves and Johnnisha Wilson; several nieces and nephews; loving grandmother, Fannie Houston; aunt, Angela Elder; uncles, Anthony and Michael Thompson, Sr., Thomas Elder and Joseph Houston; great aunt and uncle, Tammy and Chris Hinton; several other family and friends to include devoted boyfriend, Chaztus Whaley.

Saturday, April 11, 2020, a graveside service will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Cemetery, 2500 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920 with Pastor Arthur Wayne Howard as the eulogist. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Markedra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -