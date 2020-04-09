|
Markedra Chonday Houston
Markedra Chonday Houston, 32, departed this life on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at UT Medical Center. She was a graduate of Austin East High School, Class of 2006. "Kee" was a great cook and worked at BJ's Deli and Omar's Market. Though she loved to cook, her greatest joy was being a mother to her four beautiful children. She was very family oriented. "Kee" loved spending time with her large family that consisted of many cousins and friends who she considered family as well.
Preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Ann Funches; grandfathers, Tommy Thompson, Sr. and Woody Johnson; great grandmother, Paula Houston; aunt, Patricia "Angel" Howard and uncles, David and Michael Houston.
Left to cherish her memory: children, ZaKoyous, ZaKeyous, MaZiya and MaZiyon Houston; devoted father, Tommy (Karen) Thompson, Jr; mother, Rhonda H. Clemons; brother, MaKoyous Houston; sisters, Monique Houston, Christaunna Reeves and Johnnisha Wilson; several nieces and nephews; loving grandmother, Fannie Houston; aunt, Angela Elder; uncles, Anthony and Michael Thompson, Sr., Thomas Elder and Joseph Houston; great aunt and uncle, Tammy and Chris Hinton; several other family and friends to include devoted boyfriend, Chaztus Whaley.
Saturday, April 11, 2020, a graveside service will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Cemetery, 2500 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920 with Pastor Arthur Wayne Howard as the eulogist. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020