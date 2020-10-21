Marla Gardner
Knoxville - Marla Tipton Gardner, age 71, formerly of Knoxville, passed away at home in Statesville, NC on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was retired from the State Banking Commission of West Virginia. Marla will be remembered for her courage and determination as she survived breast cancer twice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brown Gardner and father, Clay Tipton, mother, Pearl Hickman and step-father, Richard Hickman. Marla is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda Anderson Malloy and Adam Malloy; step-daughters and son-in-law, Beth and Brian Hayes and Margaret Gardner; grandchildren, Hannah, Paige, Caitlin, Amy, Hudson, Kody, Ashlyn; brother, Frank Tipton; nephews, Stan Tipton, DC Tipton and Scott Tipton. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2:00-3:00pm in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the Humane Society Tennessee, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
.