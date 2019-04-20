|
|
Marlene Branch
Knoxville, TN
Marlene Branch, age 80 of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Ridgedale Baptist Church. Marlene retired from Allide Signal after 25 years of service.
She is preceded in death by her husband Eugene Branch.
Survivors include her children Terry Poole (Leonard), Melanie Britton (Andrew), and Dale Branch (Karen), grandchildren Christal, Kassie and Michelle, great grandson Kaden and great granddaughters Briana and Ariana. She is also survived by several brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 2:00pm. Rev. Mark McGill officiating. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories and www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019