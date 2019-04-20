Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Branch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Branch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marlene Branch Obituary
Marlene Branch

Knoxville, TN

Marlene Branch, age 80 of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Ridgedale Baptist Church. Marlene retired from Allide Signal after 25 years of service.

She is preceded in death by her husband Eugene Branch.

Survivors include her children Terry Poole (Leonard), Melanie Britton (Andrew), and Dale Branch (Karen), grandchildren Christal, Kassie and Michelle, great grandson Kaden and great granddaughters Briana and Ariana. She is also survived by several brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 2:00pm. Rev. Mark McGill officiating. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories and www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now