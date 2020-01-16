|
Marlene Herrell Carney
Knoxville - Marlene Herrell Carney, age 83, of Knoxville passed away on Thursday January 16, 2020. She was a member of Olivet Baptist Church. She loved gospel music, watching preaching on t.v., and her dog Cupid. Preceded in death by Fred Carney, Sr.; parents, Ebb and Bessie Herrell; sister, Marie; and brothers, James and Bill Herrell. She is survived by son, Fred Carney, Jr.; and brother, Jack Herrell. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm Sunday January 19, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm. The family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Monday January 20, at Woodhaven Cemetery for a 11:00 am interment service. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020