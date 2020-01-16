Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Carney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Herrell Carney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene Herrell Carney Obituary
Marlene Herrell Carney

Knoxville - Marlene Herrell Carney, age 83, of Knoxville passed away on Thursday January 16, 2020. She was a member of Olivet Baptist Church. She loved gospel music, watching preaching on t.v., and her dog Cupid. Preceded in death by Fred Carney, Sr.; parents, Ebb and Bessie Herrell; sister, Marie; and brothers, James and Bill Herrell. She is survived by son, Fred Carney, Jr.; and brother, Jack Herrell. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm Sunday January 19, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm. The family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Monday January 20, at Woodhaven Cemetery for a 11:00 am interment service. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -