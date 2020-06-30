Marlene Wass
Knoxville - Marlene Wass entered into her heavenly home on June 29, 2020 She was born on December 31, 1933 to John and Louise Neidhardt. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William E.Wass and her brother, John Neidhardt, Jr. She is survived by her nephew John Neidhardt, III of Fort Worth.
Marlene graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and Indiana University. She was a retired chemist. Marlene was a member of the American Contract Bridge League and an accomplished bridge player having attained the rank of Gold Life Master, She contributed countless hours - and years to the Knoxville Bridge Club. She served as a Director, Club Manager, Treasurer, Tournament Director, and many other volunteer positions. She served as co-chairman of the Gatlinburg Regional Bridge Tournament for over two decades.
Marlene will be dearly missed by her many friends and "family" of bridge players A Celebration of Life will be held at the Knoxville Bridge Club at a date to be announced later. Memorials in Marlene's name can be made to the Knoxville Area Bridge Community andEducational Foundation (KABC). 7400 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919, or to a charity of your choice.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.