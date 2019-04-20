|
Marlene Y. Whitmire
Knoxville, TN
Marlene Y. Whitmire, departed this life, April 15, 2019 at her home; born February 2, 1938.
Member of Foster Chapel Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by parents, Pete and Hattie Whitmire.
Survivors, devoted sister, Patricia Cox; brother, Conley Whitmire; devoted niece, Candace (Dwight) Cullom; other relatives and many friends.
Family will receive friends, 2:30-3:00 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 3:30 p.m., Rev. Michael Cleveland, Officiating
Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019