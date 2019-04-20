Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Whitmire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Y. Whitmire

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marlene Y. Whitmire Obituary
Marlene Y. Whitmire

Knoxville, TN

Marlene Y. Whitmire, departed this life, April 15, 2019 at her home; born February 2, 1938.

Member of Foster Chapel Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by parents, Pete and Hattie Whitmire.

Survivors, devoted sister, Patricia Cox; brother, Conley Whitmire; devoted niece, Candace (Dwight) Cullom; other relatives and many friends.

Family will receive friends, 2:30-3:00 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 3:30 p.m., Rev. Michael Cleveland, Officiating

Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now