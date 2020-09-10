Marlon DeWayne Nelson
Columbus - Marlon DeWayne Nelson, age 22, passed away on August 27, 2020 in Columbus, OH. He was born June 2, 1998 in Knoxville, TN to Marlon Nelson, Sr., and Donna Healy. Marlon was a former student at Austin East High School, and later graduated from Whitehall-Yearling High School in Whitehall, OH. As a youth, he enjoyed playing sports and mastering video games. Marlon was known for his infectious smile and heartfelt hugs. He was dearly loved and will be truly missed. Preceded in death by his great grandparents, James (Mary) Meade and Cleo (Josephine) Nelson; grandparents: Linda Nelson, Vern Nelson, Sr., Cheryl Healy and Ernest Thurman. Survived by mother, Donna Healy; father, Marlon Nelson Sr.; brothers, Marlon Nelson Jr, Daron Nelson and Ja'keen Wilson; sisters, Quiyana Nelson, Lazaia Peeples, Kishawnna (Best friend), and Dionna Healy; four nephews; four nieces; uncles, Vern, Jr. (Sharon), Vernon Nelson, Tony Nelson, Antonio Nealy, and Ernest Healy Jr.; aunts, Carmen (Michael) James, Rhonda Thompkins, Deidra Nelson, Idelia (Stormy) Billingsley and Marlette (Joe) Askew; devoted aunties, India Robinson, Martie Dunlap, Shaunta White, Greta White, and Shannon Agnew; a host of other family and many friends in Knoxville, the Lonsdale Community and Columbus, OH, the Reynoldsburg Community. A special thank you to Mrs. Maxine DuBose, Pastor Larry Taylor, Reynoldsburg Church of Nazarene, Eastside Real Estate and The Tears Foundation. Saturday, September 12, 2020, a public walk through visitation will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bridgewater Place, 205 Bridgewater Road, Knoxville, TN. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks are required. Sunday, September 13, 2020, a graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. at New Gray Cemetery, 2724 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN, with Pastor Scott Jackson as the officiant. Social distancing and face masks are required. A white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to Bridgewater Place the day of the visitation. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
