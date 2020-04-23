|
|
Marna French Swanson
Knoxville - Marna French Swanson, age 94, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on April 21, 2020. She was of the Methodist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall C. French and Ellen French; husband, Harold C. Swanson; and son-in-law, Jim Kelley.
Marna is survived by her daughter Lorna Swanson-Kelley; grandchildren, Leiza Kelley and Yanna Kelley; step-grandchildren, Christy Kelley Raines (Shawn) and Shane Kelley (Laura).
The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Nursing Center at Little Creek for making Marny's last years good ones.
There will be a private family graveside service on Friday, April 24 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Lyons View Pike, with The Reverend Tim Paul officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801 or the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020