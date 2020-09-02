Marna Hotle
Clinton - Marna Galyon Hotle - age 92 passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at The Waters of Clinton. Marna was born on May 16, 1928 to Walter Olan and Winnie Swicegood Galyon. She was the middle of five siblings, all of whom preceded her in death. They were Ernestine Cross, Dr. L. E. (Ed) Galyon, Don Galyon, and Betty France. She was married on June 14, 1947 to Rev. E. Ray Hotle, and they were together 58 years before his death in 2005. She spent her life serving as a faithful pastor's wife as her husband pastored churches in Tennessee and southern Indiana. She spent the majority of her working career working for Cummins Engine Company in Columbus, Indiana. For several years she was the private secretary and administrative assistant to one of the vice-presidents of Cummins. Following his promotion to president of a subsidiary company in England, she spent the remainder of her career as a bookkeeper and accountant in their General Office Building. She retired from Cummins in 1986 at the age of 58. Marna was an outstanding pianist and for a number of years was sought out as an accompanist at conventions and church gatherings. One of her sons' favorite memories was listening to his mother sit at the piano at night after the house was dark and play "Overshadowed" or "When They Ring Those Golden Bells." Her youngest granddaughter, in a moving Facebook tribute wrote, "I'm thankful for the sewing kit that she would pull out in church to keep me occupied when I was little. . . I'm thankful for her making extravagant doll houses from cardboard boxes and magazine people." She was an amazing Mother, Grandmother, and Christian lady! She is survived by her only son, Dr. Marlin R. Hotle and his wife Darla of Clinton, Tennessee; three granddaughters, Sonya and husband Detective Sgt. Scott Gregory of Clinton, Tennessee; Amber and husband Prof. Jay Wisler of Jackson, Kentucky; Heather and husband Rev. Gene Swartz of Ashland, Kentucky. She also leaves behind seven great grandchildren that she adored, Preston Gregory, Nathan Gregory, Caleb Wisler, Emily Wisler, Tyler Wisler, Noah Aiden Swartz and Annie Swartz. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Oliver France; sister-in-law, Bonnie and husband Bob Weinmann; and sister-in-law, Jane Mandrell; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at the Bridges Funeral Home on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:30 - 7:30 PM followed by the funeral service with Rev. David Speas, Rev. Sam Condon, and Dr. Marlin Hotle officiating. The funeral service will be live-streamed securely at the Bridges Funeral Home website. The graveside service with be on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Hope Moravian Cemetery in Hope, Indiana with Rev. Gene Swartz officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com