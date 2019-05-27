|
Marnie Alexandria
Tolliver-Graham
Corryton, TN
Marnie Alexandria Tolliver-Graham, age 41, of Corryton, TN, died May 21, 2019, in Charleston, South Carolina.
Marnie was born March 23,1978, in Greeneville, TN.
She was devoted to her family, friends, and cats. She had a love of literature, travel, purses, shoes, and revenge.
Preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Herbert Lynch, and paternal grandparents Phlim and Hallie Tolliver.
She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Michael Graham; parents A.C. and Cassandra Kay Tolliver; sisters McKinley Tolliver and Dee Verbick; niece Anna McKinley Horrocks; grandmother Velma Jean Lynch; father and mother-in-law Mike and Sheree Graham; sister-in-law Meridieth Graham; and special "Papaw" Glen Meridieth.
Receiving of friends will be held Tuesday, May 28th, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home in Fountain City. Close friends and family will have a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, Marnie would love to see donations to Young-Williams Animal Shelter. These can be made by visiting
https://www.young-williams.org/donations/
and filling in the "tribute information" section in memory of Marnie.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 27, 2019