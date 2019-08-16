Services
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Plainview Community Building
1041 Tazewell Pike
Luttrell, TN
1944 - 2019
Marolyn Ruckman Obituary
Knoxville - Marolyn Judith Ruckman,75, born January 3, 1944 of Knoxville, Tennessee, left her earthly home Monday, August 12, 2019.

Preceded in death by parents, Jayne Ruckman Cockrum and Robert Ruckman; siblings, Carolyn Ruckman, Robert Von Ruckman and George Ray Cockrum Jr.

Survivors include daughters and son in-laws, Darlene Wilhite (Rick), Marlene Collins (Jeff); sister, Barbara Day; grandsons and granddaughter in-laws, Tommy Wilhite (Heather), Joshua Collins (LaRanda), Austin Collins (Haven); great grandchildren, Thomas Wilhite, Jaso, Ella, Destiny Kaminsky; life-long friends, Judy Smith, Donna Dennison and their extended family; several nieces and nephews.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life Saturday August 17, 2019 4pm at Plainview Community Building 1041 Tazewell Pike, Luttrell, TN 37779. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee in Marolyn's memory.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
