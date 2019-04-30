|
|
Marsha "Marty" Cardwell Coffey
Knoxville, TN
Marsha "Marty" Cardwell Coffey- age 69, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Preceded in death by her father, Gene Cardwell and father and mother-in-law, George and Alma Coffey. She is survived by mother, Mary Lou Cardwell;
loving husband of 51 Years, Jeff Coffey; children, Janet (Randy) Love, Mike Coffey, Kristy (Scott) Inklebarger; brother, Rick (Mary) Cardwell; sisters, Susie(George) Clanton, Debbie "Dude" White, Patti Hassan; grandchildren, Macrea, Maddie, Sydney, Kate, Reese, Ami, and Bradley; great grandchild, Averie Mae.The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, April 30, 2019 with service to follow at Bridges Funeral Home with Pastor Craig Cummings and Pastor Wayne Loy officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 PM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at East TN State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for a 2:00 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019