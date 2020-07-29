1/
Marshall Andrew "Andy" Rines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marshall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marshall Andrew "Andy" Rines

Knoxville - Marshall Andrew "Andy" Rines, of Knoxville passed away on Saturday July 25th at the age of 51. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Tate and Virginia Rines. Andy was a graduate of Jefferson County High School and earned his Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate degrees from Carson-Newman University. He was a devoted teacher and coach for many years in the Blount, Knox, and Sevier County School Systems. He was an adjunct professor at Tusculum University and a dissertation editor for Carson-Newman University. Andy had a passion for coaching and mentoring young players in order for them to reach their full potential. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Leslie Broyles Rines; daughter, Rachel Rines; several cousins and many special friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sevier County High School Boys Basketball program. While there will not be a receiving line a walk through visitation will be from 3-7PM Thursday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, masks and social distancing is required. Graveside service will be 10AM Friday at Lebanon Cemetery in Talbot, TN with Rev. Dana Fachman officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct Seymour, TN. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lebanon Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved