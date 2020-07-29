Marshall Andrew "Andy" Rines
Knoxville - Marshall Andrew "Andy" Rines, of Knoxville passed away on Saturday July 25th at the age of 51. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Tate and Virginia Rines. Andy was a graduate of Jefferson County High School and earned his Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate degrees from Carson-Newman University. He was a devoted teacher and coach for many years in the Blount, Knox, and Sevier County School Systems. He was an adjunct professor at Tusculum University and a dissertation editor for Carson-Newman University. Andy had a passion for coaching and mentoring young players in order for them to reach their full potential. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Leslie Broyles Rines; daughter, Rachel Rines; several cousins and many special friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sevier County High School Boys Basketball program. While there will not be a receiving line a walk through visitation will be from 3-7PM Thursday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, masks and social distancing is required. Graveside service will be 10AM Friday at Lebanon Cemetery in Talbot, TN with Rev. Dana Fachman officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct Seymour, TN. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
