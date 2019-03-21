Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Inurnment
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:15 AM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
John Sevier Highway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marshall Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marshall Don "Donnie" Hill


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marshall Don "Donnie" Hill Obituary
Marshall Don "Donnie" Hill

Knoxville, TN

Marshall Don "Donnie" Hill, age 62, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019. Donnie was a proud Navy Veteran. He was a graduate of Holston High School Class of 1975 and ITT Tech. He was a lover of Corvettes and Star Trek. Preceded in death by father John Hill and step-father Marshall Smith. Gone but not forgotten by, mother Faye Smith, sisters Renee Hill and Sonja Hill, nieces Johnna Plummer, Melinda Jones, and Angela Lascola, several great nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 6:00-7:00pm Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow. Family and friends will meet 11:15am Friday, March 22, 2019, at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for an 11:30am inurnment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charity. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now