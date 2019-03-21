|
Marshall Don "Donnie" Hill
Knoxville, TN
Marshall Don "Donnie" Hill, age 62, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019. Donnie was a proud Navy Veteran. He was a graduate of Holston High School Class of 1975 and ITT Tech. He was a lover of Corvettes and Star Trek. Preceded in death by father John Hill and step-father Marshall Smith. Gone but not forgotten by, mother Faye Smith, sisters Renee Hill and Sonja Hill, nieces Johnna Plummer, Melinda Jones, and Angela Lascola, several great nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 6:00-7:00pm Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow. Family and friends will meet 11:15am Friday, March 22, 2019, at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for an 11:30am inurnment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charity. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019