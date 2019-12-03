Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Marshall E. Brookshire Obituary
Marshall E. Brookshire

Knoxville - Marshall E. Brookshire was born on August 25, 1938. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 3, 2019. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a 32nd Mason.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda; his, father, Lewis Brookshire; mother, Emma Potts (Brookshire); seven brothers and five sisters.

He is survived by his daughter Gloria Jeffries of the home.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7 from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at Cornerstone Fellowship Church with a service to follow. Interment will be held on Sunday at 3:00 pm at Highland South Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019
