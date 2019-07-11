|
|
Marshall Leroy Kindrell, Sr.
Knoxville - Marshall Leroy Kindrell, Sr., the fourth of seven children born to the late David M. Kindrell, Sr. and Annie B. Martin Kindrell on October 23, 1945, departed this life on June 17, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional.
A graduate of Austin High School, Class of 1963, he later attended both Morristown College and Knoxville College. Marshall, Sr. was known as "A jack of many trades." His repertoire included a salesman of edible goods, Head Chef at the Hyatt Regency, a chauffeur driver for hire to an employee of Knox County Schools as a substitute teacher and a custodian. He was the consummate vendor selling ice cream, soda and the best candy earning him the nickname "Candy Man."
Preceded in death by his son, Marshall, Jr.; parents; second father, Robert Patton; brothers, Cornelius R. and Ronald A. Kindrell and sister, Laverna K. Price.
Survived by daughter, Sherry Denise Kindrell; granddaughter, Crystal Kindrell; grandson, Marshall Woodfin; brother, David M. Kindrell, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; sisters, Gloria K. Lane and Shirley K. Frey of Louisville, KY; devoted cousins, S. "Donald" Kindrell of Waianae, HI and Jeri Grant of Hollywood, FL; a host of other family and friends to include special nieces, Carla Frey, Michelle Kindrell Cobb and former wife, Joyce Kindrell-Hansford.
Friday, July 12, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1601 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Jesse Williams, Pastor and Eulogist. In lieu of flowers, all expressions of love may be sent to 3041 Woodbine Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 11, 2019