Marshall Thomas McFee
Kingston - Marshall Thomas McFee, age 66, passed away unexpectedly early on Thursday morning, July 30, 2020, at his home in Kingston.
Marshall was a founding member of Wednesday LLC, and Kingston United Methodist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time on the lake, water sports, boating, lounging on the dock with family and friends and Kayaking and fishing the Hiwassee and Ocoee with his sister. He enjoyed spending fall and winter days in the woods with hunting buddies. He spent many hours on Watts Bar Lake with wife and daughter and spent hours tubing daughter and friends behind boat. He loved music, concerts, and a good Vol ballgame. Although, his favorite sport had to be watching his pride and joy, Emily play softball. While it was not his best sport, he always enjoyed a round of golf with his friends. He was a member of First Families of Tennessee, The Elmer Fudd Hunting Club.
He was a 1972 graduate of Farragut High school and was proud to be an Admiral. After high school he attended Berea College, Kentucky for 2 years. Wanting to pursue mechanical engineering he enrolled and graduated with honors from Pellissippi State in Knoxville. He was employed with Oak Ridge National Lab, where he worked for 31 years until retirement, working on several wide-ranging technologies.
He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Russell McFee and mother, Mary Nell Sharp McFee,
Marshall is survived by his wife of 21 years, Wendy Fay McFee of Kingston; daughter, Emily Faye McFee: sister, Mary Ellen McFee Alton; brothers-in-law, Gerald Alton, Walter Jahn and Andy Herrod,; sisters-in-law, Heidi Jahn, Holly Jahn Saunders, Katrina Jahn; 4 wonderful nephews; and numerous cousins and lifelong friends.
Due to Covid-19 and the Knox County Health Regulations, friends may call at their convenience on Tuesday August 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike.
Family and friends will gather for graveside services at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5 at Virtue Cemetery in Farragut.
For everyone's health, please wear a mask. As Marshall has said, "There's nothing political about it, it's just common sense."
In lieu of flowers, please consider Vanderbilt Arrhythmia Clinic, 1215 21st Avenue South, Medical Center East, Nashville, TN 37232 or to his daughter's 529 College fund: https://gift.my529.org/Q56ELB