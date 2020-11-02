Martha Alderson Brichetto
Knoxville - Martha Alderson Brichetto, age 93 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 1, 2020. Martha was a native of Columbia, Tennessee, born to the late Jeff and Margaret Alderson. She earned her education degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and worked as a teacher in the Knox County School System for twenty-eight years. Martha was a faithful member of First Christian Church and served an active part in Sunday school, CWF, Special Meals and Senior Adults. She was a bonsai and cacti enthusiast. Her hands were always busy tending to her plants, knitting, quilting, helping others or serving Meals on Wheels. She will be treasured as a devoted wife, cherished mother and precious "Ging" to her family. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, husband of sixty-five years, Laurence Paul (Bunny) Brichetto; her sisters, Katherine Crowe and Peggy Morgan. She is survived by her sister, Jean Argo, Athens, GA; four children, Larry (Linda) Brichetto, Durham, NC, Margo (Tom) Read, Jeff (Pam) Brichetto and Gina Wampler (Fred Carden), all of Knoxville. Martha is also survived by her five grandchildren; Matthew (Sarah) Brichetto, New Orleans, LA, Lauren (Chris) Hinkle, Martha (Dave) Behm, Nicholas (Michelle) Brichetto and Trae (Sadee) Wampler, all of Knoxville, TN and ten great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their appreciation to all of the special care givers at Grace Home Care Manor, especially David Leucive. The family request that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Mobile Meals of Knoxville, 2247 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921 or The Table, 3108 Basswood Road, Knoxville, TN 37921. A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Service may be viewed via Facebook Live at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com
