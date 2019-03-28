|
|
Martha Allen McFarland
Greeneville, TN
Martha Allen McFarland, age 96 formerly of Knoxville, passed away March 26, 2019. She was of the Baptist faith. Martha was a loving wife, mother,
sister, grandmother, great grandmother and a great great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her
parents, Charles and Etta Fisher;
husband, Clyde E. McFarland; son in-law, Harold Owens; daughter in-law, Patricia McFarland. Survivors include daughter, Elizabeth Ann Owens; sons, Allen McFarland, Ricky (Tracey) McFarland; special nephew, Jeff (Karen) McFarland; sisters, Reba Pratt, Charslie McFarland and Bobbie Beal; 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 30th, at Berry Highland South from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM. Funeral service will begin at 2:30 PM with Allen McFarland, II and Tim Owens
officiating. Interment will follow. Shared memories and
expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019