Martha Ann (Moore) Bales
Knoxville - Martha Ann (Moore) Bales, age 65, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and "Nana". She was an avid reader, loved to crochet, cookouts with family, camping trips, and spending time outdoors. Her grandchildren were her world! She was a believer of Christ and a member of Valley View Baptist Church in Knoxville. Preceded in death by father, William Don Moore; father-in-law, Alvin Ernest Bales; mother-in-law, Inez Elizabeth Perry Bales. Survived by husband of 45 years, Steve Bales; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jessica Bales; grandchildren, Hayden and River Bales; mother, Mary Ann Moore; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Jane (Janie) Champion (Joseph), Karen Ogle (Matt); sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Brenda Tullock (Alfred), Sharon Blackwell (Tommy); several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. Special thanks to; nephew, Charlie Tullock, Fire Hall #17, Parkwest Hospital and Covenant Home Health Nurses. Family will receive friends Sunday at Weaver's Chapel from 6:00- 8:00 pm with the service to follow. Reverend's Rodger Arwood and Chuck Daniels officiating. Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland West Cemetery, Monday at 2:45 pm for a 3:00 pm interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knox., TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020